CRICKET
The T20 Leagues are a curse
The International Cricket Council and the powerful cricket boards, as for example – BCCI, ECB and CA – should take good care of the 5-day format because with great powers, comes great responsibilities.
It’s not just a tour cancellation
It’s not just a tour cancellation. This cancellation is another reminder of how toothless and ineffective ICC has become. The Big Three call all the shots in the name of ICC. They play against each other wherever and whenever they wish despite COVID waves, player fatigue, bubble environment or terror threats.
SOCCER
Manchester United disappoint
Manchester United is blessed with talents and the best player in the world, still, they are found wanting and until and unless there are any late dramas, the team is not clicking. After the dramatic victory against Villarreal last week, Old Trafford hosted Everton and after the final whistle, the crowd went back home after witnessing a toothless display from the Red Devils.
7 sins of Ronald Koeman
Ronald Koeman's future as Barcelona coach is hanging by a thread with Joan Laporta and the rest of the club's board considering just what to do.
