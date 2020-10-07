Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Home News

News

CRICKET

Book Review

Book Review: The Greatest Year by Anindya Dutta

Guest Writer -
0
Anindya Dutta's fifth book The Greatest Year celebrates the achievements of the Indian cricket team in 1971 in beating both the West Indies and...
Eng v Pak

A dull end to the Test series

CricketSoccer Desk -
0
In the end, rain had the final say to the outcome of the much-anticipated Test series between England and Pakistan. The thrilling encounter in...

Rain forces a draw

England prevail in a tense finish at Manchester

Wanted: A few good West Indian batsmen

No surprise, England win

Brilliant Stokes and Broad, England level

Victory for West Indies as Test cricket returns in style

SOCCER

La Liga

Philippe Coutinho outshines Messi and others

CricketSoccer Desk -
0
Camp Nou might be a fort for Barcelona, but under Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla have evolved into a sturdy unit who can’t be tamed so...
EPL

No one was ready for the Aston Villa shock

Faisal Caesar -
0
"Neither Van Dijk nor Gomez nor the wing-backs nor the rest of the players had the focus and intensity to step up and exhibit...

Tottenham Hotspur gift Manchester United an absolute nightmare

Real Madrid need to improve their finishing abilities

Leeds United halt Manchester City

Why Everton have been impressive so far

The mood at Stamford Bridge changes

Philippe Coutinho impresses again

FOLLOW US

49,176FansLike
3,859FollowersFollow
412SubscribersSubscribe

LATEST ARTICLES

INTERVIEWS

VIDEOS
Cricket Soccer Logo
CricketSoccer.com is one stop destination for cricket live score, current cricket news, latest soccer updates, interviews, expert opinions, cricket stats, scorecards, videos, ICC cricket rankings, FIFA rankings, cricket fixture, football transfer news and much more.
Contact us: [email protected]

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2013-2019 Andromeda Network Limited